Here's How You Can Check Remdesivir Availability In India

As India continues to witness an exponential rise in the number of Coronavirus cases, the demand for Remdesivir, an antiviral considered a key drug in the treatment of Covid-19, has seen a surge.

The injectable drug considered crucial for the treatment of Covid patients with comorbidities has been fast disappearing off the shelves in many states posing a serious hurdle for the patients and their families.

In order to make the drug accessible, Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ (DRL) official website has provided various details on the availability of Remdesivir as well as Favipiravir tablets used to treat Covid patients.

Their website— readytofightcovid.in— lists the hospitals and pharma shops in various cities where the two drugs available, along with phone numbers and addresses.

Not just that, it also provides access to a 24/7 helpline number — 1800-266-708— in case one needs to enquire about drugs for Covid treatment.

Besides DRL, another drug manufacturing company, Cipla, is also currently giving Remedesivir injections directly to the hospital where a patient has been admitted in order to avoid the black marketing of the medicines.

One can reach out to Cipla through their website www.cipla.com, or email them at info.availability@cipla.com. Cipla’s helpline no. is 8657311088.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra have flagged the shortage of Remdesivir. The government has suggested the use of Remdesivir only for serious Covid cases and has said that it should not be used at home.

