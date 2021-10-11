Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

From PM Modi launching the Indian Space Association (ISpA) to EAM S Jaishankar's Kyrgyz visit, here is a list of today's most important events to keep an eye on.

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day
PM Modi | PTI

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day
2021-10-11T12:09:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 12:09 pm

Here's the list of the top 10 events of October 11, 2021

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 AM via video conferencing

2. Union MOS V Muraleedharan is scheduled to pay an official visit to New York from Oct 11 to Oct 13

3. EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Kyrgyzstan as part of his four-day visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan and Armenia

4. Dr Rajiv Kumar, VC, NITI Aayog to launch the final report on Sustainable Urban Plastic Waste at 4:00 PM

5. Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday to travel a five-day visit to India from October 11-15

6. Congress will hold ‘maun vrat (vow of silence)’ protest to demand the sacking of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni

7. MVA (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) calls for a statewide bandh against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident

8. Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Local court will hear the matter on whether to send Ashish Mishra to police custody or not

9. Delhi University (DU) is set to conduct admissions under its second cut-off list from today around 65 colleges

10. International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on Oct 11 to empower and amplify the voices of young girls around the world

