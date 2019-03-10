Here Are Some Of The Recent Major Air Plane Crashes

Ethiopian Airlines' Aircraft B-737-800MAX – March 10, 2019

An Ethiopian Airlines flight travelling between Addis Ababa and Kenya's capital, Nairobi, has crashed. The flight carried 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Ethiopia's state broadcaster said all passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa are dead.

Plane Crash In Colombia - March 10, 2019

12 people aboard were killed in a plane crash in Colombia, said the country's Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics.

The plane was identified as a Douglas DC-3 registered at the airport in the city of Villavicencio.

Indonesian Lion Air's Boeing 737 - October 29, 2018

An Indonesian Lion Air plane Boeing 737 with 189 people on board crashed into the sea moments after it had been asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. The crash killed all people on board.

World War II Vintage Plane Crash In Switzerland - August 5, 2018

Twenty people died after a vintage World War II aircraft crashed into a Swiss mountainside.

The Junker JU52 HB-HOT aircraft, built in Germany in 1939 and now a collectors' item, crashed into Piz Segnas, a 3,000-metre (10,000-foot) peak in the east of the countryside.

Plane Crash In Mumbai - June 28, 2018

UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ met with an accident in Mumbai on 28 Jun 2018.

Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed near an under-construction building in Ghatkopar.

The post-mortem report of the people who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ghatkopar highlighted 'shock due to burn and poly-trauma' as the cause of death.

Dhaka to Kathmandu Flight BS211 Crash - March 12, 2018

The Dhaka to Kathmandu Flight BS211, with 67 passengers and four crew members on board, caught fire after it careened off the runway and ploughed into a football ground near the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

The crash was recorded as one of Nepal's worst aviation disasters in more than 25 years.

An investigation revealed that the lead pilot was smoking continuously inside the cockpit during the one-hour flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu.

Malaysian Airlines' Flight 370 Mystery

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished on March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Five years on from the plane's disappearance, Malaysia is open to restarting the hunt for Flight MH370 if firms come forward with credible leads and concrete proposals.

AirAsia Plane Crash - 2014

In 2014, an AirAsia plane crashed with the loss of 162 lives.

Indonesian investigators' final report showed a chronically faulty component in a rudder control system, poor maintenance and the pilots' inadequate response were major factors in what was supposed to be a routine flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

Ethiopian Airlines' flight 409 - 2010

Ethiopian Airlines' flight 409 caught fire five minutes after take-off from Beirut and plummeted into the Mediterranean two miles off the Lebanese coast, killing all 89 passengers and crew on Jan 25, 2010.

(With inputs from Agencies)