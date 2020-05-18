May 18, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Heavy Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border On First Day Of Lockdown 4.0

Heavy Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border On First Day Of Lockdown 4.0

On Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way, which connects south Delhi with Noida, heavy traffic was witnessed on Monday morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Heavy Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border On First Day Of Lockdown 4.0
Heavy traffic on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way, which connects south Delhi with Noida.
ANI UP/Twitter
Heavy Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border On First Day Of Lockdown 4.0
outlookindia.com
2020-05-18T15:53:49+0530

Heavy vehicular traffic was seen on Monday at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders as people came out to attend their offices a day after the nationwide lockdown was extended for two more weeks till May 31 with some relaxations in restrictions.

On Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way, which connects south Delhi with Noida, heavy traffic was witnessed on Monday morning.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at the check posts as many people willing to attend their offices arrived at the borders on early Monday morning. The vehicular queue went up to over a kilometre as the police deployed at the border checked the passes and the identity cards of the people travelling.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram borders as people arrived on way to their offices. The traffic in the national capital also witnessed a surge as a number of vehicles were seen on the streets in areas like Income Tax Office (ITO) and others.

Later in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to release a detailed plan on restrictions and relaxations for the city based on the Centre's guidelines.

The nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25. The lockdown has been extended thrice earlier.

(With IANS inputs)

Next Story >>

Amazon Prime Web Series Paatal Lok Strikingly Similar to Tarun Tejpal's Book?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - NCR Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos