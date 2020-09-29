Amount Calculated For Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution: Govt

Also read ICMR Report Indicates Indians Are Far From Achieving Herd Immunity: Harsh Vardhan

The government on Tuesday claimed that it has calculated the amount of funds required to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine once its available in the country.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while responding to a question tweeted by Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla who asked the government if it would dole out Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year for distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," Poonawalla had tweeted.

Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle. @PMOIndia — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) September 26, 2020

Responding, to Poonawalla’s tweet Bhushan said, "We do not agree by the calculation of Rs 80,000 crore. The government has made a national committee on vaccine experts and five meetings have taken place till now. In these meetings, we have mulled over the process of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and the amount required for it in terms of prioritization of population and the staggered immunization for this prioritization. We have calculated the amount required in the meetings and currently, that amount is available with the government.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine