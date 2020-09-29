September 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Amount Calculated For Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution: Govt

Amount Calculated For Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution: Govt

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan says that the government doesn’t agree with Serum Institute of India’s calculation on the need for Rs. 80,000 Crore for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

PTI 29 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amount Calculated For Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution: Govt
Shri Rajesh Bhushan
Ministry of Health/Twitter
Amount Calculated For Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution: Govt
outlookindia.com
2020-09-29T21:26:42+05:30
Also read

The government on Tuesday claimed that it has calculated the amount of funds required to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine once its available in the country.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while responding to a question tweeted by Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla who asked the government if it would dole out Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year for distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," Poonawalla had tweeted.

Responding, to Poonawalla’s tweet Bhushan said, "We do not agree by the calculation of Rs 80,000 crore. The government has made a national committee on vaccine experts and five meetings have taken place till now. In these meetings, we have mulled over the process of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and the amount required for it in terms of prioritization of population and the staggered immunization for this prioritization. We have calculated the amount required in the meetings and currently, that amount is available with the government.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hathras Gang Rape: UP Teen Dies In Delhi, Protestors Demand Justice

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Adar Poonawalla COVID-19 Covid-19 test COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos