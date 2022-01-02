Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children

Inoculation of children in the 15-18 age category will commence from 3rd January .

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children
Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children | PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Trending

Health Minister Mandaviya Instructs States To Avoid Mixing Up Of Covid Vaccines For Children
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T18:29:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 6:29 pm

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya adviced  states and union territories to take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of Covid vaccines during administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group.

The vaccine option for those in the 15-18 age group would only be Covaxin, according to a set of new guidelines issued by the Union health ministry. Besides Covaxin, the adult population of the country is being administered Covishield and Sputnik V.

To ensure smooth implementation of the guidelines, Mandaviya held an online interaction with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries for health of states and union territories (UTs).

Related Stories

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

He advised them to ensure orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for the inoculation exercise for those in the 15-18 age group and for identification of dedicated vaccination session sites for this category of beneficiaries, a health ministry statement said.

"To avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for," Mandaviya said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

States and UTs were advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses by giving district-wise estimation of beneficiaries, using Co-WIN, and plan for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites well in advance, the statement said.

Mandaviya reviewed the public health preparedness for COVID-19 and progress of the national vaccination campaign in view of rising cases of the Omicron variant. The statement further noted that he also reviewed the recent decisions to roll-out vaccination for the 15-18 age group and "precautionary dose" (third dose) for identified vulnerable categories.

The online meeting was officiated by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The minister noted that at the outset, countries are experiencing three to four times surge in Covid cases in comparison to their earlier peaks. And the Omicron variant being highly transmissible, a high surge could overwhelm the medical system.

He advised states to leave no stone unturned in ramping up infrastructure to manage a high surge so that India escapes unscathed from this episode of the pandemic, the statement stated. In this regard, Mandaviya said, irrespective of Covid variants, measures for preparedness and protection remain the same.

He urged states and UTs to re-invigorate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen monitoring and containment mechanisms.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion on various aspects of Covid management, including ramping up hospital infrastructure, increasing testing, stringent restrictive measures for breaking the chain of transmission, and stress on Covid-appropriate behaviour, was held, the statement said. Critical bottlenecks in medical infrastructure were also discussed.

Applauding the dedication shown by states in their fight against the pandemic and in simultaneously ensuring welfare of people, Mandaviya said, "We have put up a strong fight against Covid earlier and this learning must be used to re-focus on efforts against the Omicron variant."

He stressed on the continued need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour along with renewed and stringent focus on containment measures for addressing the present surge, the statement said.

Underscoring the importance of vaccination, the minister observed, "We must focus on planning with regard to the 15-18 age group's vaccination and precautionary doses for eligible beneficiaries."

He also urged states to ensure that healthcare and frontline workers are fully vaccinated as they form the vulnerable categories. While appreciating efforts of states and UTs in achieving a national average of 90 per cent coverage of first dose vaccination of all eligible adults, he urged those states, whose progress is below the average, to ramp up their vaccination campaign.

States were also advised to prepare a weekly plan to catch up and exceed the average national vaccination coverage and review implementation of the plan on a daily basis, the statement said. Stress on the vaccination drive was especially on Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur where assembly polls will be held, it said

Mandaviya also pointed out that various measures are being taken by the Union government to ramp up infrastructure and vaccine production.

He further requested the states and UTs to share their best practices so that the entire country can benefit.

The minister pointed out that collectively, states and UTs have only used just over 17 per cent of the available approved funds under the Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP-II), the statement said. States and UTs were exhorted to expedite the physical progress under ECRP-II in terms of ICU beds, oxygen beds, paediatric ICU and HDU beds etc.

They were also asked to effectively use information technology tools for tele-medicine and tele-consultation, including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances, readiness of states to operationalise Covid facilities for institutional quarantining, and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation.

At the same time, he also urged states and UTs to better utilise approved funds under ECRP-II and invited any suggestions regarding the same, the statement said.

State health ministers who joined the meet included S Pangnyu Phom (Nagaland), N K Das (Odisha), Dr Prabhuram Choudhary (Madhya Prades), MA Subramanian (Tamil Nadu), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), Anil Vij (Haryana), Satyendar Jain (Delhi), Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), TS Singh Deo (Chhattisgarh), Chandrima Bhattacharjee (West Bengal).

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mansukh Mandaviya India COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccination for children Covaxin COVID 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Transport Department Of Delhi Extends RTV's Leash Of Life By 1 Year

Only One Woman In 31 Member Parliamentary Panel For Marriage(Amendment) Bill

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Uttar Pradesh Police Arrests Two People For Killing BJP Workers, Driver

Union Health Ministry Claims India's Covid Vaccination Drive Has Been One Of The World's Most Successful Programme

Covid-19: Delhi Registers 3,194 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 4.59 Percent

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits Involved In Scuffle, Says J&K Police Chief

National Capital Witnessed Sharp Spike in Power Demands In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Yogi Adityanath Government ‘Playing With Criminals’ In Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Lockdown In West Bengal As Covid-19 Spikes 8 Times In 6 Days

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

Kashmir: Hurriyat Leaders Duped MBBS, Engineering Aspirants, Says Police

Rape Cases On Rise In Himachal Pradesh; Culprits Mostly Close Relations: Official Records

Rape Cases On Rise In Himachal Pradesh; Culprits Mostly Close Relations: Official Records

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Media-shy Kohli Gets Backing From Dravid

Jayanta Oinam / Rahul David tried to calm the frayed nerves in the Indian camp and hailed the skipper as "fantastic" despite "all the noise around him".

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement