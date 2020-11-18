November 18, 2020
HC Refuses To Grant Permission For Chhath Puja Celebration At Public Places

The bench said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.

PTI 18 November 2020
Women performing Chhath Puja at polluted Yamuna river bank in New Delhi.
Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
2020-11-18T15:32:21+05:30

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.

"In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," the bench said.

