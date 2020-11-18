HC Refuses To Grant Permission For Chhath Puja Celebration At Public Places

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to interfere with Delhi government's decision to ban Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The high court dismissed a petition challenging the order of chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to allow any gathering in public places for Chhath Puja on November 20.
A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said granting permission for the gathering will act as a super spreader of the infection and dismissed the petition being meritless.
"In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," the bench said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 Cancelled, India To Host 2022 Edition
2 Dalit Sisters Killed, Bodies Dumped In Pond In UP's Fatehpur
Statements In Defence Of Accused In Sexual Harassment Case Spark Controversy