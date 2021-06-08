June 08, 2021
Have You Received Covid Vaccine? Banks May Offer You Higher Interest Rates On FDs

Some state-owned lenders have announced higher interest rates on deposits, though for a limited period, to encourage more COVID-19 vaccination.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 June 2021
Kolkata-based UCO Bank said it is offering 30 basis points or 0.30 per cent higher rate on fixed deposits of 999 days for applicants who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Have you received covid vaccine? Banks may offer you higher interest rates if you have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Some state-owned lenders have announced higher interest rates on deposits, though for a limited period, to encourage more COVID-19 vaccination.

Kolkata-based UCO Bank said it is offering 30 basis points or 0.30 per cent higher rate on fixed deposits of 999 days for applicants who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

 "We are also taking minor steps to encourage vaccination drives. We are offering UCOVAXI-999... for a limited period till September 30," a bank official said.

Central Bank of India had also recently launched the Immune India Deposit Scheme with an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who have been vaccinated.

 The new product has a maturity of 1,111 days, the lender said in a release.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore, the health ministry said on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

