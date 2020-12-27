December 27, 2020
Corona
Will Work Towards Eliminating Single-Use Plastics In 2021: PM Modi

The outgoing year saw the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' echo throughout the country, PM Modi said.

PTI 27 December 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
During his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people have supported the 'vocal for local' campaign and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country.

The outgoing year saw the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' echo throughout the country, the PM said.

Noting that the issue of single-use plastic could not be discussed much due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, he asserted that ridding the country of single-use plastic will be one of the government’s main priorities next year.

Modi also asked people to use Kashmiri saffron and said that his government is working to make it a "globally popular brand". The GI tag has given it a unique identity, he said.

During his address, he also paid tributes to several revered Sikh personalities, including sons of Guru Gobind Singh, and added that their sacrifices helped keep the Indian culture safe.

"We pay tributes to the brave Chaar Sahibzaade, we remember Mata Gujri, we recall the greatness of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We remain indebted to these greats for their sacrifices and their spirit of compassion," he said.

