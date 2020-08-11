'Hurt By The Kind Of Words Used Against Me': Sachin Pilot After Returning To Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"There should not be any vendetta politics," Pilot said while addressing the media in Jaipur.

The Congress leader told reporters that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi." I have not demanded any post from the party," he added.

Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him.

"I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said.

He said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings” in politics and there should not be any vendetta politics.

A meeting between Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

Pilot had left New Delhi in the afternoon.

