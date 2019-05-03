‘Have I Dealt With Pakistan's Arrogance Or Not?’ PM Modi On UN Listing Of Masood Azhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress, saying the party is distraught about Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar being declared as a global terrorist during the election and is questioning the timing of the announcement;

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Hindaun City, PM Modi alleged that the opposition party is unhappy with India's security situation.

Instead of celebrating the decision of the United Nations (UN) designating the JeM chief as an international terrorist, the opposition party is questioning its timing, the prime minister said.

"Should the UN ask the Congress, should it consult 'Madam' or 'Naamdar', before declaring him as a global terrorist?," he asked the gathering, in a mocking reference to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Questioning the Congress's response to the development, he said the decision on the Pakistan-based terrorist was not taken by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The world is talking about India, Modi said.

"India's biggest enemy, Masood Azhar, who had been wounding India for several years, was declared an international terrorist two days ago," he said, adding that the UN blacklisting Azhar was the third surgical strike on Pakistan.

"Have I dealt with Pakistan's arrogance or not?", he asked the crowd.

The United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)