October 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Hathras ' Upper Caste ' Meet Planned Despite Sec 144
Breaking

Hathras ' Upper Caste ' Meet Planned Despite Sec 144

Ironically, the ' Upper Caste' union is demanding the probe against the family of the victim and their allegations against those who are not 'guilty'.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hathras ' Upper Caste ' Meet Planned Despite Sec 144
Gandhis meeting Hathras Victim's family
Hathras ' Upper Caste ' Meet Planned Despite Sec 144
outlookindia.com
2020-10-04T11:57:29+05:30

6 Kms away from the Hathras Gang Rape Victim's house, the upper caste people of that village have organized a huge gathering to register their protest against the victim's family's allegations. 

Manveer Singh , organizer of the event says that we want to file the case against those who filed the complaints against the boys. Apparently , upper caste people are in favour of the accused in this case. 

 

( More details to follow) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi's Air Quality Likely To Turn 'Poor' On Monday Due To Lowering Temperatures And Slow Wind Speed

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hathras Hathras Rape Case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos