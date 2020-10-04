Hathras ' Upper Caste ' Meet Planned Despite Sec 144

6 Kms away from the Hathras Gang Rape Victim's house, the upper caste people of that village have organized a huge gathering to register their protest against the victim's family's allegations.

So called 'Upper caste' congregation taking place in Hathras demanding just for the accused men in HathrasCase also thanking U.P government for recommending a Narco test for everyone involved in the case while Sec 144, Covid restrictions still in place.#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia pic.twitter.com/8UpBM8Ip3K — Akshay Dongare (@akshaydongre4) October 4, 2020

Manveer Singh , organizer of the event says that we want to file the case against those who filed the complaints against the boys. Apparently , upper caste people are in favour of the accused in this case.

( More details to follow)

