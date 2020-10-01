Hathras Rape Case: Hathras Sealed Over 'Corona Scare' Ahead Of Rahul- Priyanka Visit

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plan to visit the victim's family today at Hathras village. However, there is no confirmation yet as section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders of Hathras are sealed, quotes Hathras DM P Lashkar

The 19-year old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by four upper-caste men in a village in Hathras district two weeks ago. She died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi's Safdurjung hospital with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died at around 3 am on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice all over the nation.

"Priyanka and Rahul will be visiting Hathras to meet the family members of the victim," Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said, adding that a large number of party workers have gathered at Ghaziabad to receive the two leaders.

In Hathras, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain peace.

Yesterday Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath talked over phone to victim's father and assured him justice, strict action against the accused. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) likely to talk to the victim's family today.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and organisations have severely criticised the decision of the Hathras authorities on performing the last rites of the victim allegedly in the dead of the night without the consent of the family.

(More details to follow)

(With PTI inputs)

