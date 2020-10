Hathras Case: What Difference Suspending Some Pawns Would Make, Asks Priyanka Gandhi

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the alleged gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending "some pawns" would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. The Uttar Pradesh government suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen over their handling of the gangrape-murder case.

Tagging Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi asked what difference would suspending "some pawns" make. "On whose order Hathras victim, her family, was made to suffer. The phone records of Hathras DM and SP should be made public. The chief minister should not back off from his responsibility," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi. “The country is watching, chief minister Adityanath tender your resignation,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded.

Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. The police have claimed that the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

