October 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Hathras Case: What Difference Suspending Some Pawns Would Make, Asks Priyanka Gandhi

Hathras Case: What Difference Suspending Some Pawns Would Make, Asks Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the suspension of Hathras SP and four other policemen claiming that the suspension of ‘some pawns’ wouldn’t make much difference. Vadra has demanded for the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI 03 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hathras Case: What Difference Suspending Some Pawns Would Make, Asks Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attends a prayer meet for the Hathras victim at Valmiki Basti, in New Delhi.
PTI
Hathras Case: What Difference Suspending Some Pawns Would Make, Asks Priyanka Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2020-10-03T11:56:01+05:30
Also read

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the alleged gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday asked what difference suspending "some pawns" would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. The Uttar Pradesh government suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen over their handling of the gangrape-murder case.

Tagging Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi asked what difference would suspending "some pawns" make. "On whose order Hathras victim, her family, was made to suffer. The phone records of Hathras DM and SP should be made public. The chief minister should not back off from his responsibility," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi. “The country is watching, chief minister Adityanath tender your resignation,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded.

Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. The police have claimed that the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Congress Leaders Stage Midnight Protest In Goa To Meet Javadekar, Detained

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Yogi Adityanath Hathras gangrape case Hathras Rape Case BJP. Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos