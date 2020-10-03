Hathras Case: Victim’s Family Speaks To Media After 2 Days, Demands Justice

The family of the 19-year-old Hathras rape victim spoke to the media after two days as the reporters were not allowed to enter the village.

Seeking justice, the victims’ brother demanded an inquiry into whose body was cremated by the Uttar Pradesh Police. He also told the media that the family requested the police and the administration to allow them to see her one last time.

"Moreover, when we requested for the post mortem report, they said you will not understand it as you cannot read English," the brother told ANI.

The SIT will look into all issues raised by the family, and the strictest action will be taken against the culprits, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi, said on Saturday after meeting the victim's kin.

A decision has also been taken for providing security permanently in the village, the senior officer, who along with DGP H C Awasthy rushed to meet the victim's family on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told PTI.

According to reports, the family was not allowed to go out of the house for the last two days and there is a constant presence of police personnel in the house all the time.

