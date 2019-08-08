'Has Muscular Nationalism Resolved Any Conflict In World?' Congress' P Chidambaram Asks Centre

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Thursday took up the cudgels against the government, two days after it moved a resolution to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chidambaram asked the Centre if "muscular nationalism" had resolved any conflict in the world.

The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two union territories --Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government.

"Shah Faesal came first in the Civil Services Examination and joined the IAS. He has called the government's actions on J&K as 'the biggest betrayal'," Chidambaram said in one of a series of tweets.

If Shah Faesal thinks so, imagine what millions of ordinary people of J&K think, he said.

"Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict anywhere in the world?" Chidambaram asked.

The state has been in lockdown ever since the rumours of a big move by the Centre started doing the rounds in the Valley. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was on Wednesday in Srinagar sharing a meal with locals and taking stock of the situation on the ground.

Internet and telecom services remain suspended, and Section 144 of CrPC has been invoked, prohibiting the assembly of over 4 or more people at a time.

(With inputs from PTI)