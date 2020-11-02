Haryana Universities To Open From November 16

November 02, 2020
Corona
Government-aided and private colleges and universities to follow opening procedures

PTI 02 November 2020
Schools and colleges across the country are reopening with administrations strictly adhering to social distancing norms
Representational image/Outlook India
The Haryana government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said.

In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures, according to the official.

He said that academic staff would be present in the institutions.

If a student needs to clarify his doubts, he can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the coronavirus guidelines, the official added.

