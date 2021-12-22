Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij made the announcement while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Shopping malls | PTI/File Photo

2021-12-22T19:54:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 7:54 pm

Eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Vij made the announcement while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants.

"From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attracts crowds," Vij said in the Haryana Assembly here.

He said wearing of masks in public places will be strictly enforced in the state and he has directed the superintendents of police in the districts and other officials concerned to fine those not wearing masks.

