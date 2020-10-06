October 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive For Covid

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive For Covid

Dushyant Chautala, a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

PTI 06 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive For Covid
Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala.
PTI
Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive For Covid
outlookindia.com
2020-10-06T16:13:37+05:30

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

Chautala, a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he said in a message on Twitter.

Earlier, Chief Minister M L Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Alwar Gangrape Case: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Four; Victim's Family Demands Death Penalty

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Dushyant Chautala Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos