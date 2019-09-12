Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Threatens To Behead Aide, Blames 'Congress Culture'

In a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen threatening one of his aides, saying he would chop off his head when the latter tried to make him wear a ceremonial crown during a roadshow in the state.

Khattar had been presented a ceremonial golden axe moments before he threatened the party worker holding the same in his right hand.

"What are you doing? I will chop your head off," an irritated Khattar is heard saying in a video clip, which has also come to the notice of the opposition Congress.

The worker realised his actions had irked the chief minister and he quickly apologised joining hands.

Khattar, replying to a question about the video, said the party had ended such culture after coming to power.

"If someone, especially my party worker, tries to place a silver crown on my head, I will get angry and will not tolerate it. We have ended this culture after coming to power," he said, adding that the party worker did not have to feel bad about it.

"That person is an old party worker and I have known him for a long time. He did not feel bad about this. We will not allow this Congress culture in our party and the state," he said.

In the clip, Khattar, standing atop an open mini-truck, was seen getting annoyed after an unidentified supporter tried placing the crown on his head during his recent 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Holding the axe in his hand, which was given to him by someone from the public, the chief minister told the worker, "Gardan kaat doonga teri" (I will chop your head off).

The video was also tweeted by senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday.

Surjewala took a swipe at Khattar, asking why he was getting angry.

"Anger and arrogance is bad for health. He is telling his own supporter, 'gardan kaat doonga teri'. What will you do with the public then," he asked in the tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)