﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Harsimrat Kaur Badal Condemns Guru Nanak Palace Demolition In Pakistan, Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Condemns Guru Nanak Palace Demolition In Pakistan, Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Believed to have been constructed with bricks, sand, clay and limestone over four centuries ago in Bathanwala village, about 100 km from Lahore, the four-storey Palace of Baba Guru Nanak was frequented by Sikhs from across the world, including India.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Condemns Guru Nanak Palace Demolition In Pakistan, Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention
Guru Nanak Sikh Palace vandalized in Pakistan's Punjab province by locals.
File Photo
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Condemns Guru Nanak Palace Demolition In Pakistan, Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention
outlookindia.com
2019-05-28T15:34:22+0530
Also Read

Member of Parliament, and outgoing Union Minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to protest the demolition of centuries-old Guru Nanak Palace in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In a tweet late Monday night, she said: "I join the Sikh community in condemning the demolition of historical Guru Nanak Palace in Pakistan's Punjab province by some vandals in connivance with Auqaf authorities."

She urged Prime Minister Modi to strongly take up the matter, which has deeply anguished the Sikh community, with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Believed to have been constructed with bricks, sand, clay, and limestone over four centuries ago in Bathanwala village, about 100 km from Lahore, the four-storey Palace of Baba Guru Nanak was frequented by Sikhs from across the world, including India, Dawn newspaper reported.

The walls surrounding the building showcased pictures of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak, as well as of various Hindu rulers and princes.

There were 16 large rooms in the building, all of which had at least three beautiful doors and as many as four ventilators. The rooms had large broad walls with cupboards in them, with wooden doors and flowers carved on them, the Dawn reported.

The building was demolished by the vandals, who also sold off its precious windows, doors, and ventilators, the report said.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Harsimrat Kaur Badal Narendra Modi Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Pakistan Vandalism National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Royal Enfield 650 Twins Don An Outlandish Custom Avatar At Bike Shed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters