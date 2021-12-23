Harish Rawat's Cryptic Tweets On Congress Leadership Hints New Worry In Uttarakhand

Is Congress again approaching another political maelstrom in poll-bound Uttarakhand? A series of cryptic tweets by former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has created an air of suspicion over the Congress leadership in the state.

On Thursday, Rawat took to Twitter and hinted at his dissatisfaction with the party.

In Hindi, he wrote that the “organisational structure for cooperation in most places” is turning its back instead of extending a hand to help.

He further commented that the power has “left several crocodiles” in the “ocean of elections”, and “the representative of those on whose orders” he has been swimming are trying his hands and feet.

Ending his rant, he remarked, “I am in a state of great humiliation, may the new year show the way.”

Later, while speaking to India Express he said that he was quite dissatisfied with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state-in-charge Devender Yadav. He suspects that Yadav has been trying to sideline him.

The tension between Yadav and Rawat has been growing for the past several months, according to reports.

Opposition’s views

Rawat, who is a close aide of the Gandhi family, has left many leaders scratching their heads, yet implicitly hinting a Congress feud.

Reacting to Rawat’s comments, BJP leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that Rawat “should take some rest now”.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, “Harish Rawat is not going to take any rest. I think he is doing this to ensure his clout at the party. He will not turn his back on elections because they (polls) are a priority for him.”

He also said that Rawat’s tweets express the pain he has felt towards the party.

“I hope he will live up to the feelings he expressed today,” he added.

He stated that the Congress infighting will only benefit the BJP in the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand elections

Uttarakhand will likely hold its Assembly elections in February 2022. The election will be fought between three parties -- Congress, BJP and Delhi-based Aam Admi Party (AAP). However, the key contest will primarily be between BJP and Congress.

The main electoral issues in the hill state are migration, health, education, employment and public transport system among others.