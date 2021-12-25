Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau

BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who had been assigned the task of dissuading Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat amid reports about his likely resignation on Saturday, said the cabinet minister's grievance has been addressed and no one is going anywhere.

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau

Trending

Harak Singh Rawat's Grievance Addressed: Kau
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T13:21:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 1:21 pm

He said the issue has been settled with the help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Anil Baluni and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.


His proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar has been accepted and he has also been assured that the budget for the project will be released by Monday, Kau said.


When asked whether Rawat had agreed not to resign, the MLA from Raipur said "no one was going anywhere".

Related Stories

Tyranny Under AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do


"We will all work as true soldiers of the BJP," Kau said.


Rawat left a cabinet meeting in a huff late on Friday night, triggering speculation that he might resign from Dhami's cabinet.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist


Sources said Rawat left the meeting as he was angry that a proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar assembly constituency was not being cleared by the cabinet.


However, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik denied that Rawat had resigned telling a news channel that reports about his resignation were just a rumour.


There was also talk about the resignation of Kau.


However, the MLA's son Gaurav Sharma denied this saying they were surprised when the news was flashed by some TV channels on Friday night.


Interestingly, Kau received a call from Delhi soon after the speculations began and he went to meet Rawat apparently to dissuade him.


Both Harak Singh Rawat and Kau were among 10 MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat in 2016 and crossed over to the BJP.


Harak Singh Rawat is the forest minister in Dhami's cabinet.

-With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Anil Baluni Amit Shah Uttarakhand National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Haryana 2021: Farmers’ Protest Loomed Over State Politics, Olympic Medals Brought Cheer

Christmas: Right Wing Activists Disrupt Prayers In Haryana's Gurgaon

Right-Wing Activists Allegedly Disrupt Christmas Prayers In Gurugram

Omicron Will Spike In India But Cases Will Be Mild, Says South African Doctor Who Identified Variant

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

India-South Africa Ties Grow Stronger In 2021 Despite COVID Crisis

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Merry Christmas Wishes Pour In From India’s Top Brass; PM Modi, President Kovind Among Others To Greet People

Merry Christmas Wishes Pour In From India’s Top Brass; PM Modi, President Kovind Among Others To Greet People

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed

Rajasthan: Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Plane Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Killed

Jammu And Kashmir: Two Militants Killed By Security Forces In Shopian’s Chowgam Encounter

Jammu And Kashmir: Two Militants Killed By Security Forces In Shopian’s Chowgam Encounter

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA In Manipur: When Civilian Lives Are Crushed Under Military Might

AFSPA In Manipur: When Civilian Lives Are Crushed Under Military Might

Chitra Ahanthem / The Northeastern state of Manipur has suffered for decades due to wanton use of military might under AFSPA that renders fundamental right of a citizen meaningless.

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Clamour For Repeal Of AFSPA Is Ill-informed Of Ground Reality

Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha / Contrary to popular perception, the law has necessary checks and balances. And the Army needs it to be effective in conflict zones.

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Wrestling Yearender 2021: Olympic Glory, Heartbreak & Murder Story

Soumitra Bose / Vinesh Phogat's disappointment in Tokyo 2020 was offset by medals from Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia but two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar ended up in jail.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Advertisement