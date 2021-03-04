Happy At Getting Covid-19 Vaccine, Man Celebrates By Dancing Bhangra On Frozen Lake

A video of a Sikh man doing Bhangra on a frozen lake in Canada is doing rounds on social media. The video shows dance instructor Gurdeep Pandher doing Bhangra on a snow-covered lake sharing his joy of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pandher shared the 55-second video on his Twitter account where he can be seen dancing to dhol beats celebrating his inoculation against the virus.

Along with the graceful video, he wrote, “Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing.”

Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8BS0N7zVZK — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 2, 2021

The video was well accepted by the netizens who wrote inspiring messages for the video.

Pandher belongs to Yukon, the first city of Canada that has opened its vaccination programme for people of age 18 and above.

