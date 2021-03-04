March 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Happy At Getting Covid-19 Vaccine, Man Celebrates By Dancing Bhangra On Frozen Lake

Happy At Getting Covid-19 Vaccine, Man Celebrates By Dancing Bhangra On Frozen Lake

Pandher shared the 55-second video on his Twitter account where he can be seen dancing to dhol beats celebrating his inoculation against the virus

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Happy At Getting Covid-19 Vaccine, Man Celebrates By Dancing Bhangra On Frozen Lake
Twitter/ Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon
Happy At Getting Covid-19 Vaccine, Man Celebrates By Dancing Bhangra On Frozen Lake
outlookindia.com
2021-03-04T16:10:02+05:30

A video of a Sikh man doing Bhangra on a frozen lake in Canada is doing rounds on social media. The video shows dance instructor Gurdeep Pandher doing Bhangra on a snow-covered lake sharing his joy of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pandher shared the 55-second video on his Twitter account where he can be seen dancing to dhol beats celebrating his inoculation against the virus.

Along with the graceful video, he wrote, “Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing.”

The video was well accepted by the netizens who wrote inspiring messages for the video. 

Pandher belongs to Yukon, the first city of Canada that has opened its vaccination programme for people of age 18 and above. 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

J-K: Centre Extends Term Of Delimitation Commission By One Year

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Canada COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos