August 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Handholding Of Deprived Necessary To Ensure No One Is Left: PM Modi
PM On Reservations

Handholding Of Deprived Necessary To Ensure No One Is Left: PM Modi

On Independence Day PM Narendra Modi said reservation is ensured for deprived communities so that they are not left behind in India’s journey of development.

Outlook Web Desk 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:42 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Handholding Of Deprived Necessary To Ensure No One Is Left: PM Modi
Handholding of deprived communities necessary, says PM Modi. (Image: PIB)
Handholding Of Deprived Necessary To Ensure No One Is Left: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-08-15T11:42:49+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary to ensure no one is left behind in India’s journey of development.

"Hand holding has to be done of those sections and regions that are deprived and are behind. Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor," the PM said, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi said it is being ensured that no one is left behind in India's journey of development.

 "We are ensuring that no one gets left behind in India's journey of development," he said.

He said that medical courses in India will now have a reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the All India Quota Scheme.

"A law has been passed in Parliament to give states' the power to make their own OBC lists," he added.

The government recently announced that the medical and dental courses in India will have a 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections under the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Also, a bill was passed in the Monsoon session of Parliament to restore the states' power to make their own OBC lists. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Independence Day: J&K Lt Governor Invokes Vajpayee, Says Government Following His Path

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos