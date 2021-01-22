Gurugram Healthcare Worker Dies Days After Receiving Covid Jab; Officials Says No Vaccine Link

55-year-old health care died in Gurugram on Friday, days after she had received a Covid vaccine, however, the official said that there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram Virender Yadav, "She had been administered Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. Her family reported her sudden death at her home today, but there is nothing yet to suggest and link with the vaccination,"

"However, we have sent her viscera for investigation and details will be known once the report comes," he added.

Vaccination against Covid-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several health workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the shots on an opening day.

Earlier, a 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana died after taking the coronavirus vaccine jab, taking the number of such fatalities to four.

With PTI inputs

