Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Gurugram: Congratulating the entire team of the health department, civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said 100 per cent vaccination is just a milestone in a district like Gurugram, where the floating population is a major factor.

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T09:48:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 9:48 am

The Gurugram health department on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 100 per cent coverage of both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, thereby, becoming the first district in Haryana to do so.

Releasing a statement, civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said the district has also become the first in the national capital region (NCR) to have achieved this status.

Congratulating the entire team of the health department, Yadav said 100 per cent vaccination is just a milestone in a district like Gurugram, where the floating population is a major factor.

Related Stories

Omicron | Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

According to the data released by the health department, 128 per cent of the population in the district have been given the first dose and 100 per cent have been given the second dose

"The vaccination process is still on as we have a huge floating population," said Yadav.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

He added that data of children between 0 to 6 years and 6 years to 18 years is being collected whenever the vaccines for children get approved in future. As soon as the vaccination process is started, it can be accelerated to cover all the children.

“In the vaccination campaign, our team had started many new initiatives under various programmes like drive-through in malls, third gender vaccination and to vaccinate every section of the society, which was later implemented in other cities of the country also," added Yadav.

Deputy civil surgeon Dr M P Singh, who is also the nodal officer for vaccination campaign, said the campaign started from January 16 this year with the vaccination of health workers.

To reach 100 per cent population, 40,441 sessions were conducted. At the same time, over 2.56 lakh people were vaccinated by visiting more than 6 lakh houses in the district under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

Tags

PTI Gurgaon COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Complete Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh

MP Villagers Accord Grand Welcome To Soldier Daughter Of Farm Laborer

UP Govt Brought Transparency In Exams, Curbed Cheating Mafia: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Original Schedule

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

From 17 Seats To Mere 2, Congress Faces Desertion Blues In Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from India

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement