November 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Nanak On His Birth Anniversary

PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Nanak On His Birth Anniversary

The Sikh Guru's teachings inspire people to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, Venkaiah Naidu said

PTI 30 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Nanak On His Birth Anniversary
PM Narendra Modi and VP Venkaiah Naidu
PTI
PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Nanak On His Birth Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2020-11-30T10:02:51+05:30

Paying tributes to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet

The first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.  In a tweet, Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted people on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying the teachings of the Sikh guru have universal appeal and will forever inspire people to follow the path of compassion and humility.

Guru Nanak Dev has remained an icon of truth, compassion and righteousness through his noble life, he said.

"He has a unique place among the spiritual leaders, preceptors, reformers and saints of India. His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion," Naidu said in his message.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, he said.

"But this year, given the unprecedented health emergency due to Covid-19, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to Covid health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President said.

"On this joyous occasion, I pray for harmony and peace in the country," Naidu said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Narendra Singh Tomar Hold Talks with BJP Chief Over Farmers' Protest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi Guru Nanak Sikhs National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos