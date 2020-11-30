PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Nanak On His Birth Anniversary

Paying tributes to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet

The first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan. In a tweet, Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."

I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

à¨¸à©ÂÂà¨°à©ÂÂ à¨ÂÂà©ÂÂà¨°à©ÂÂ à¨¨à¨¾à¨¨à¨ÂÂ à¨¦à©ÂÂà¨µ à¨ÂÂà©ÂÂ à¨¨à©ÂÂà©° à¨ÂÂà¨¨à©ÂÂà¨¹à¨¾à¨ÂÂ à¨¦à©ÂÂ à¨ªà©ÂÂà¨°à¨ÂÂà¨¾à¨¸à¨¼ à¨ªà©ÂÂà¨°à¨¬ 'à¨¤à©ÂÂ à¨®à©ÂÂà¨ÂÂ à¨¨à¨®à¨¨ à¨ÂÂà¨°à¨¦à¨¾ à¨¹à¨¾à¨ÂÂà¥¤ à¨ÂÂà¨¨à©ÂÂà¨¹à¨¾à¨ÂÂ à¨¦à©ÂÂ à¨µà¨¿à¨ÂÂà¨¾à¨° à¨¸à¨¾à¨¨à©ÂÂà©° à¨¸à¨®à¨¾à¨ÂÂ à¨¦à©ÂÂ à¨¸à©ÂÂà¨µà¨¾ à¨ÂÂà¨°à¨¨ à¨ÂÂ à¨¤à©ÂÂ à¨¬à¨¿à¨¹à¨¤à¨° à¨¸à©°à¨¸à¨¾à¨° à¨¸à©ÂÂà¨¨à¨¿à¨¸à¨¼à¨ÂÂà¨¿à¨¤ à¨ÂÂà¨°à¨¨ à¨²à¨ÂÂ à¨ªà©ÂÂà¨°à©ÂÂà¨°à¨¿à¨¤ à¨ÂÂà¨°à¨¦à©ÂÂ à¨°à¨¹à¨¿à¨£à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted people on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying the teachings of the Sikh guru have universal appeal and will forever inspire people to follow the path of compassion and humility.

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



The founder of Sikhism, #GuruNanakDevJi has remained an icon of truth, compassion & righteousness through his noble life.#gurupurab — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 30, 2020

Guru Nanak Dev has remained an icon of truth, compassion and righteousness through his noble life, he said.

"He has a unique place among the spiritual leaders, preceptors, reformers and saints of India. His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion," Naidu said in his message.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate, he said.

"But this year, given the unprecedented health emergency due to Covid-19, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate the festival by adhering to Covid health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President said.

"On this joyous occasion, I pray for harmony and peace in the country," Naidu said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine