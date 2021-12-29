Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Gurgaon Metro Stations Face Long Lines Of Commuters As 50% Capacity Guidelines Come Into Effect

Long lines of humans can be seen across various metro stations in Delih and Gurgaon as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issues 50% occupancy guidelines for commuters. Covid-19 cases are drastically rising in the national capital region.

Gurgaon Metro Stations Face Long Lines Of Commuters As 50% Capacity Guidelines Come Into Effect
Representational Image | Twitter

Gurgaon Metro Stations Face Long Lines Of Commuters As 50% Capacity Guidelines Come Into Effect
2021-12-29T18:42:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 6:42 pm

A heavy rush is being witnessed across Metro stations in Delhi  and Gurgaon as the government has limited occupancy to 50 per cent in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

HUDA City Centre and IFFCO Chowk metro stations were the worst affected as passengers were seen forming a beeline up to the road.

While a section of them fumed at the government's decision to operate public transport at 50 per cent capacity, others said they supported the move.

“How do we go to work when it takes a couple of hours standing in queue alone?” said Varun Singla, a private company employee.

Another passenger Pankaj Sharma at IFFCO Chowk metro station said, “There was a queue. There was some difficulty, but the government has taken a good decision.”

A Metro official said the restrictions will remain due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

