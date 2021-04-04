April 04, 2021
Gujarati Poet Khalil Dhantejvi Passes Away At 82, PM Pays Condolences

Khalil Dhantejvi had written many poems, ghazals and was a much sought-after personality at mushairas.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Ghazal Maestro and Gujarati poet Khalil Dhantejvi died on Sunday in Vadodara due to age-related issues, people close to him informed. 

Dhantejvi was 82 when he breathed his last. 

The poet, who was born Khalil Ismail, but adopted 'Dhantejvi' from the name of his village Dhantej in Vadodara, had written many poems, ghazals and was a much sought-after personality at mushairas (poetic symposium).

He started off his career as a journalist.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "I am pained at the death of famous Gujarati poet, writer and ghazal exponent Khalil Dhantejvi. His contributions will always be remembered for making Gujarati ghazal interesting. Condolences to family members and his fans."

(With PTI Inputs) 

 

