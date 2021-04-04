Gujarati Poet Khalil Dhantejvi Passes Away At 82, PM Pays Condolences

Ghazal Maestro and Gujarati poet Khalil Dhantejvi died on Sunday in Vadodara due to age-related issues, people close to him informed.

Dhantejvi was 82 when he breathed his last.

The poet, who was born Khalil Ismail, but adopted 'Dhantejvi' from the name of his village Dhantej in Vadodara, had written many poems, ghazals and was a much sought-after personality at mushairas (poetic symposium).

He started off his career as a journalist.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "I am pained at the death of famous Gujarati poet, writer and ghazal exponent Khalil Dhantejvi. His contributions will always be remembered for making Gujarati ghazal interesting. Condolences to family members and his fans."

àªÂÂà«ÂÂàªÂÂàª°àª¾àª¤àª¨àª¾ àªªà«ÂÂàª°àªÂÂà«ÂÂàª¯àª¾àª¤ àªÂÂàªµàª¿, àª²à«ÂÂàªÂÂàªÂÂ àªÂÂ àª¨à«ÂÂ àªÂÂàªÂÂàª²àªÂÂàª¾àª° àªÂÂàª²à«ÂÂàª² àª§àª¨àª¤à«ÂÂàªÂÂàªµà«ÂÂàª¨àª¾ àªÂÂ àªµàª¸àª¾àª¨àª¥à«ÂÂ àª¦à«ÂÂàªÂÂàªÂÂ àªÂÂ àª¨à«ÂÂàª­àªµà«ÂÂàªÂÂ àªÂÂà«ÂÂàªÂÂ. àªÂÂà«ÂÂàªÂÂàª°àª¾àª¤à«ÂÂ àªÂÂàªÂÂàª²àª¨à«ÂÂ àª°àª¸àªªà«ÂÂàª°àª¦

àª¬àª¨àª¾àªµàªµàª¾àª®àª¾àªÂÂ àª¤à«ÂÂàª®àª¨à«ÂÂàªÂÂ àª¯à«ÂÂàªÂÂàª¦àª¾àª¨ àª¹àªÂÂàª®à«ÂÂàª¶àª¾ àª¯àª¾àª¦àªÂÂàª¾àª° àª°àª¹à«ÂÂàª¶à«ÂÂ. àª¶à«ÂÂàªÂÂàªÂÂà«ÂÂàª°àª¸à«ÂÂàª¤ àªªàª°àª¿àªµàª¾àª° àªÂÂ àª¨à«ÂÂ àªÂÂàª®àª¨àª¾ àªµàª¿àª¶àª¾àª³ àªÂÂàªÂÂàª²àªªà«ÂÂàª°à«ÂÂàª®à«ÂÂ àªÂÂàª¾àª¹àªÂÂàªµàª°à«ÂÂàªÂÂàª¨à«ÂÂ àª¸àª¾àªÂÂàª¤à«ÂÂàªµàª¨àª¾..! àªÂÂàª® àª¶àª¾àªÂÂàª¤àª¿...!!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine