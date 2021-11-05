Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Gujarati New Year: CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP Leaders Meet And Greet At Home Minister Amit Shah's Ahmedabad Residence

On the occasion of Gujrati new year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and various other BJP leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah at his Ahmedabad residence and greeted each other.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's Ahmedabad residence on the occasion of Gujarati New Year | Twitter

2021-11-05T11:25:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:25 am

Gujarat BJP leaders along with others on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Ahmedabad residence to convey their greetings to him on the occasion of Gujarati New Year that is celebrated a day after Diwali.

A small stage has been raised near Shah's residence in the Thaltej area of the city for the 'sneh milan' (get-together), a BJP leader said.

Shah has been in the city since November 3 to celebrate Diwali with his family, he added.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those who visited Shah's residence in the morning and conveyed the New Year greetings to the Union minister and his family with a bouquet of flowers, a state government release said. CM Patel also tweeted photos with Amit Shah with a message in Gujarati informing about the new year event,

Other key BJP leaders who called on Shah included Ahmedabad-East MP Hasmukhbhai Patel, Ahmedabad-West MP Dr Kirit Solanki, state minister Jagdish Panchal, MLA Babubhai Patel and former state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

(With PTI Inputs)

