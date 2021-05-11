Gujarat: Doctors Warn Against Cow Dung Therapy, Say It May Lead To Mucormycosis

Amid the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, reports have emerged that many people in Gujarat have resorted to “cow-dung therapy” to treat the infection.

Taking cognizance of this development, doctors in the state have warned against the practice and said that such a “therapy” might in fact cause other infections such as mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis is a serious and rare fungal infection caused by a group of fungi called mucormycetes.

Mucormycosis has recently been reported in some Covid-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes and prolonged intensive care unit (ICU) stay. The infection which is also known as 'Black Fungus' affects the brain and the lungs.

Doctors claim that “cow-dung therapy” might increase the chances of people contracting Mucormycosis.

A small group of people has been visiting a cow shelter run by Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Prathisthanam (SGVP) in Ahmedabad to take the therapy, believing that it increases immunity against Covid-19.

The shelter houses over 200 cows. For the last one month, around 15 persons visit it every Sunday to apply cow dung and cow urine on the body. It is then washed off with cow milk, said an SGVP official.

Those taking the therapy include some frontline workers and people working at medical stores, he said.

Doctors, however, do not vouch for its efficacy.

"I don't know if this therapy would really help people. I have never come across any research which suggested that application of cow dung on the body would increase immunity against coronavirus," said Dr Dileep Mavlankar, Director of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar.

Dr Mona Desai, a senior doctor from the city, termed the therapy as "humbug and inauthentic".

"Cow dung is nothing but body waste. Applying cow dung and urine can never boost immunity or protect you from coronavirus. People should consult doctors and stay away from such therapies," said Dr Desai, chairperson of the women's wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

"Instead of proving helpful, cow dung would give you other infections, including mucormycosis. Since cow dung also carries several fungi, they may enter into the body and infect you. I urge people to be little aware and not put their lives in danger," said Desai.

(With PTI inputs)

