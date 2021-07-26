Gujarat Cop Burns Wife's Body With Help Of Congress Leader, Duo Arrested

July 26, 2021
The two accused were Inspector Ajay Desai of Vadodara rural police and his associate Kiritsinh Jadeja, Congress leader who unsuccessfully fought 2020 Assembly by-polls in Karjan.

In a shocking incident, a police inspector has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife in Gujarat. Another person arrested in connection to the case turned out to be a politician who had once contested by-poll elections on a Congress ticket and was accused of helping the cop commit the crime.

The two accused were Inspector Ajay Desai of Vadodara rural police and his associate Kiritsinh Jadeja. The arrest came following reports of Desai's wife Sweety Patel going missing nearly a month and a half back in Karjan in Gujarat's Vadodara district. The accused allegedly burned the body of his wife after killing her with the help of Jadeja, who contested the 2020 Assembly by-poll elections in Karjat on a Congress ticket. The accused, however, failed to win the election at the time.

"Inspector Ajay Desai of Vadodara rural police was arrested for killing his wife Sweety Patel on the intervening night of June 4 and 5. He burnt her body in Jadeja's under-construction hotel at Atali village on Dahej highway in neighbouring Bharuch district. Desai and Jadeja have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence among other offences in an FIR lodged with Karjan police," Inspector DB Barad of Ahmedabad Crime Branch said.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch a week back and it was assisted in the probe by the state's Anti Terrorism Squad.

A Crime Branch release said the woman was strangled by Desai after she had a fight with him on the intervening night of June 4 and 5.

"Desai, on the morning of June 5, covered the body in a blanket and transferred it in his four-wheeler. Thereafter, around 11:30 am, he informed her brother about her going missing after the fight. Desai then took the help of Jadeja to dispose of the body by burning it in the backyard of an under-construction hotel at Atali village on Dahej highway that belongs to latter," the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)

