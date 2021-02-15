Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tests Positive For Covid

Also read
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for Covid-19, hospital officials said on Monday
The development in health comes a day after Chief Minister fainted on stage while delivering a speech in Vadodara. He was then taken to Ahmedabad hospital where several tests were conducted.
Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.
He has mild symptoms, it added.
"Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. We have done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal," Dr R K Patel from the U N Mehta Hospital, where the chief minister is admitted, told reporters early Monday morning
