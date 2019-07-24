Grand Museum Dedicated To All Formers Prime Ministers To Be Built In Delhi: PM Modi

﻿
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum.

24 July 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that a grand museum dedicated to all his predecessors will be built in Delhi and took a dig at the Congress, saying the attempt was made to erase their memories as part of a strategy.

"But now I have decided that a dedicated museum of all former prime ministers will be established in Delhi," he said while speaking at an event to release a book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Modi urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum.

