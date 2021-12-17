Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Govt Urges People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta

So far, India has recoded 101 cases of Omicron variant across 11 states and union territories. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant is likely to outpace the Delta variant if community transmission takes place.

Govt Urges People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Govt Urges People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T17:56:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 5:56 pm

The government on Friday advised people to keep new year celebrations at low intensity and avoid non-eaaential travelling as  India has recorded as many as 101 positive cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 11 states and union territories so far.

With the  Omicron variant spreading very fast across Europe and other parts of the world, people need to avoid non-essential travel. They must also avoid mass gatherings, and new year celebrations need to be at low intensity, the government said.

It said that though daily Covid-19 cases are below 10,000 for the past 20 days, there is a need to stay vigilant in view of the new variant and rising cases in other countries.

Giving details of Omicron cases in India, it said Maharashtra has reported 32 cases of the variant, Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (8), Telangana (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1), the government said.

It is likely that Omicron spread will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, the government said citing the WHO.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

On the Covid-19 situation in the country, it said 19 districts are reporting weekly positivity between 5 and 10 per cent and five districts over 10 per cent.

Districts with over 5 per cent Covid case positivity rate need to ensure restrictive measures until it is below 5 per cent for at least two weeks, the government said.

It assured that sufficient systematic and strategic sampling is being undertaken for genome sequencing for detection of Omicron cases in India.

On Covid-19 vaccination, the government said that India has so far administered 82.8 crore first doses and 53.72 crore second doses.

More than 136 crore doses have been administered in the country which is 2.8 times the total doses administered in the US, it said. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi Omicron National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award 'Order Of The Druk Gyalpo' On India’s PM Modi

Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award 'Order Of The Druk Gyalpo' On India’s PM Modi

People Have Decided To Vote BJP Out: Harish Rawat

French Defense Minister Promises To Provide Additional Rafale Jets If India Requires

Dalit Man Forced To Lick Spit In Bihar | Why Caste Based Violence Is On Rise In India

Akhilesh Prays At Hanuman Temple Near Rae Bareli, Kicks Off Latest Leg Of SP's Poll Campaign

Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index, CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Officials

India Committed To Assisting Bangladesh's March Towards Prosperity: President Kovind

Japan PM, Pfizer CEO Hold Call To Expedite Covid-19 Booster Dose Supply

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Religious Conversions Create Conflicts In Society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Religious Conversions Create Conflicts In Society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Legal Age For Women Marriage: Uttar Pradesh Khap Leaders Oppose Govt’s Move

Legal Age For Women Marriage: Uttar Pradesh Khap Leaders Oppose Govt’s Move

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations

Supreme Courts Stays Justice Lokur Commitee's Probe On Pegasus Snooping Allegations

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement