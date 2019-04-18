﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India Suspends Cross LoC Trade, Says Routes Being Misued By Pak Groups

India Suspends Cross LoC Trade, Says Routes Being Misued By Pak Groups

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of cross LoC trade with Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir over misuse of the trade routes by Pakistan based elements

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2019
India Suspends Cross LoC Trade, Says Routes Being Misued By Pak Groups
Representational Image
India Suspends Cross LoC Trade, Says Routes Being Misued By Pak Groups
outlookindia.com
2019-04-18T19:22:07+0530

India has suspended the trade across the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan from Friday after probe agencies found the route was being "misused" by elements from the neighbouring country to smuggle illegal weapons, drugs and fake currency, a government order said Thursday.

It said a stricter regulatory and enforcement mechanism is being worked and the issue of the reopening the trade routes will be revisited once they are implemented.

The Union Home Ministry order stated that it has been "decided by the Government of India to suspend the LoC trade at Salamabad and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Jammu and Kashmir".

"During ongoing probe of certain cases by NIA, it has been brought out that significant number of trading concerns engaged in LoC trade are operated by persons closely associated with banned terror organisations involved in fueling terrorism/separatism," the Home Ministry said.

It said the action was taken on the basis of reports that the trade routes were being "misused by the Pakistan-based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency, among others."

The LoC trade, at present, is conducted through two trade facilitation centres located at Salamabad in Uri of Baramulla district, and Chakkan-da-Bagh in Poonch district.

This trade takes place four days a week and is based on barter system and zero-duty.

The measure has been taken in the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack following which India stepped up its military and strategic offensive against Pakistan and also withdrew the most favoured nation (MFN) from its neighbour.

"Meanwhile, a stricter regulatory and enforcement mechanism is being worked out and will be put in place in consultation with various agencies. The issue of reopening of LoC trade will be revisited thereafter," the government said in the statement.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi LoC: Line of Control Indo-Pak Terrorism Indo-Pak Border Trade National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Movie Review: 'Kalank' Is A Wrong Movie At A Wrong Time From KJo's Gloss Factory
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters