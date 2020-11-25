Govt Planning To Launch National Helpline For Transgender Community

November 25, 2020
Corona
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to tie up with volunteers and partner organisations to run the helpline across cities

PTI 25 November 2020
Representational Image
The Centre is planning to launch a national helpline to provide legal, health and psychosocial support to the transgender community, officials said.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to tie up with volunteers and partner organisations to run the helpline across cities so that the scope of the helpline can be expanded beyond offering counselling on phone, they said.

Experts will be empanelled across the five zones of the country who will offer the community members legal, health and psychosocial support, they added.

