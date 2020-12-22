December 22, 2020
Corona
New Covid Strain: RT-PCR Tests Mandatory For UK Passengers Arriving Via Transit Flights

The Centre has issued a new standard operating procedure for conducting Covid-19 tests on all passengers arriving from the UK

Outlook Web Bureau 22 December 2020
Medical workers take samples from people during a COVID-19 testing
AP/PTI
The Central government on Tuesday issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting Covid-19 tests on passengers flying in from the UK.

According to the fresh SOP, RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory on arrival and separate isolation centres will be st up for those who test positive for the new coronavirus strain.

"In the interim, it has been decided that passengers arriving from UK on all international flights (flights in transit) should be subjected to mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.  

 

All direct flights connecting the UK and India will remain suspended from Wednesday till December 31, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday.  

A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control" and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

