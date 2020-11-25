Transgender Community Can Get ID Cards, Certificates Online After Govt Launches Portal

Also read Govt Planning To Launch National Helpline For Transgender Community

A national portal to help transgender community members in applying for a certificate and an identity card online was launched by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday.

Gehlot said applicants can get their I-cards without any physical interface and without having to visit any office.

"Through the portal, they can monitor the status of their application that ensures transparency in the process. The issuing authorities are also under strict timelines to process the applications and issue certificates and identity cards without any necessary delays," he said.

Once the certificate and I-card are issued, the applicant can download them from the portal itself. In case of delay or rejection, the applicant has the option to submit grievances through the portal which are forwarded to the person concerned and will be resolved at the earliest, Gehlot said.

The issuing authorities through the dashboard provided to them can view the number of applications received, the applications approved and the applications which are pending or put on hold so that they can take the required action from their end, the minister said.

He hoped that the portal will help a lot of people from the community to come forward and get Transgender Certificate and identity cards as per their self-perceived identity which is an important provision of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Social Justice Rattan Lal Kataria said the national portal is an end-to-end online process.

The members of transgender community can avail the services offered by the portal from anywhere.

Gehlot also e-inaugurated a 'Garima Greh: A Shelter Home for Transgender Persons' in Vadodara which will be run in association with Lakshya Trust.

"The purpose of the Shelter Home is to provide shelter to transgender persons, with basic amenities like shelter, food, medical care and recreational facilities. Besides, it will provide support for the capacity-building/skill development of persons in the community, which will enable them to lead a life of dignity and respect," Gehlot said.

The scheme of 'Shelter Home for Transgender Persons' includes shelter facility, food, clothing, recreational facilities, skill development opportunities, yoga, meditation/prayers, physical fitness, library facilities, legal support, technical advise for gender transition and surgeries, capacity building of trans-friendly organisations, employment and skill-building support, etc.

The ministry has taken the first step in improving the conditions of transgender persons and has identified 10 cities to set up 13 shelter homes and extend the facilities to transgender persons, in association with selected 13 community-based organisations in the country on pilot basis.

The cities include Vadodara, New Delhi, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Manipur, Chennai, Raipur, Mumbai, etc. The scheme will rehabilitate a minimum of 25 transgender persons in each shelter home identified by the ministry.

This is a pilot project and on its successful completion, similar schemes will be extended to other parts of the country.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine