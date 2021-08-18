Government Releases First-Of-Its-Kind Handbook On FFPOs For Fishers

The Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India has released a first-of-its-kind handbook to help the Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) in the country. Launched under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the handbook aims to provide knowledge and information about forming and promoting FFPOs.

Under the flagship scheme, announced by Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, fishers will be provided financial and technical assistance for setting up FFPOs. This is aimed to bring economic empowerment for the fish farmers and help them improve their bargaining power. The ultimate goal of the scheme is "to make them (the fishers) atmanirbhar (self-reliant) as envisaged by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister said.



The handbook provides a road map for the setting up of FFPOs as cooperatives. It spells out simple steps to be taken by Community Based Business Organization engaged by NCDC to help fishers set up FFPOs.



The launch event of the scheme was attended by Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries.

“We have been holding various awareness and sensitization programmes for the promotion of FFPOs in the past several months. The NCDC has pioneered registration of FFPO cooperatives in the country, said Nayak.

The Fisheries department aims to form 500 FFPOs in India. Nath Swain said that in the first year itself, the NCDC will be forming 50 of these FFPOs. This is to be carried out under the Cooperative Societies Act.

Several sensitisation programs have been carried out among fisher communities to increase awareness and training required to set up FFPOs.

In a statement, the Laxmanrao Inamdar National Academy for Cooperative Research and Development and Regional Training Centre of NCDC said it has conducted series of awareness and training programmes for fishermen and fisherwomen across the country at state and district level during the current year.

