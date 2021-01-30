Good News On Corona Front: No New Covid-19 Case Reported In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday disseminated happy vibes across the nation as the state did not record a single new case of Coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said

The state touched new highs of hope with a recovery rate of 99.58 per cent. The Covid-19 tally remained static on Saturday with a total of 16,827 cases, the official added.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 13 active Covid-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Two more persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,758, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Covid positivity rate stands at 0.07 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- and West Kameng have the maximum number of active cases at four each, the SSO said.

A total of 3,91,822 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 547 on Friday, he added.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 16,350 health workers have received the first dose of Covid19 vaccine so far including 609 on Friday.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, the SIO added.

With PTI Inputs

