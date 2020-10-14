October 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' Chanted In Protests Against Farooq Abdullah Outside NC Office

'Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' Chanted In Protests Against Farooq Abdullah Outside NC Office

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) staged the protests against Farooq Abullah's alleged statement that Article 370 would be restored with the help of China.

PTI 14 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' Chanted In Protests Against Farooq Abdullah Outside NC Office
Representational image.
AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.
'Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' Chanted In Protests Against Farooq Abdullah Outside NC Office
outlookindia.com
2020-10-14T16:01:00+05:30

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) on Wednesday held a protest against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here against his alleged statement that Article 370 would be restored with the help of China.

The National Conference on Monday had denied that Abdullah had made such a remark and accused the BJP of "completely twisting" his remarks made during a TV interview last week.

Amid chants of “desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro saalo ko” (shoot the traitors), dozens of RBD activists led by their leader Rakesh Bajrangi appeared at the Residency Road here and tried to move towards the headquarters of the National Conference.

However, policemen who were posted in strength foiled their attempt and pushed them back.

The protesters set ablaze an effigy of Abdullah.

"Our protest is against the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his recent statement that Article 370 would be restored with the help of China. Jammu belongs to nationalist people and we will not tolerate such kind of statements,” Bajrangi told reporters.

On Monday, the National Conference said Abdullah never justified China's expansionist mindset or its aggression during his interview on Sunday as claimed by JP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a presser in New Delhi.

“Our president articulated the people's anger over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament on August 5 last year as he has consistently done in recent months. He emphasised that no one in Jammu and Kashmir was willing to accept these changes," an NC spokesman had said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Two Policemen Suspended, After Dalit Teen Was Allegedly Gangraped In Chitrakoot

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Farooq Abdullah Sambit Patra India-China Border India-China Trade Article 370 abrogation Bifurcation of J&K J&K National Conference (JKNC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos