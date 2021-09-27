Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC

Trinamool Congress is seeking to make a re-entry into Goa politics ahead of the 2022 polls. Last week two of his key aides claimed that he was being sidelined in the Congress.

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC
Luizinho Faleiro tendering his resignation from the Goa Legislative Assembly | Twitter

Trending

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T14:40:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 2:40 pm

Amid talk of the possible entry of former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro into the Trinamool Congress, the senior Congress MLA is expected to make a major announcement on Monday.

A message from Faleiro's office said that the former Congress Working Committee member would address "an important press conference" on Monday afternoon.

Interestingly, the venue of Faleiro's press conference is a city resort where TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Prasun Banerjee have been putting up, ever since they arrived in Goa last week to participate in a series of meetings with aspiring candidates for the assembly polls and with media persons and a cross section of people.

Related Stories

With Eyes On Upcoming Assembly Elections; TMC Aims To Set Foothold In Goa

Faleiro tweeted a photo while tendering his resignation

Faleiro's name has been linked to the TMC, which is seeking to make a re-entry into Goa politics ahead of the 2022 polls.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Last week two of his key aides and state Congress office-bearers Yatish Naik and Agnelo Fernandes claimed that Faleiro was being sidelined in the opposition party.

Faleiro is one of the five Congress MLAs in a 40-member state legislative assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Goa National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany

Nimaben Acharya Becomes First Woman To Be Elected Speaker Of Gujarat Assembly

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Over 84.50 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided Across Country: Centre

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Delhi Court Shootout: HC To Hear Plea On Enhanced Security Inside Court Premises

J&K: Govt Announcement To Open International Srinagar-Sharjah Flight Creates Buzz In Valley

Mayawati Attacks Yogi, Says Sugarcane Price Hike Done For ‘Selfish Motives’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

'I Am Tiger, I Control Police': Biplab Deb Asks Officers To Not Worry About Contempt Of Court

'I Am Tiger, I Control Police': Biplab Deb Asks Officers To Not Worry About Contempt Of Court

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

Read More from Outlook

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Harish Manav / Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on the physical hearings, bus services have come to a standstill.

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

Outlook Web Desk / The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six Union Territories at present, and it has been rolled out by PM Narendra Modi for entire nation today.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement