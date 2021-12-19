Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Goa Liberation Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee Greet Goans

As Goa celebrates its 61st Liberation Day, political leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee tweeted congratulations. Goa was under 450 years of Portuguese rule when it was liberated.

Representational Image | Twitter

2021-12-19T10:43:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:43 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee wished people of the poll-bound Goa on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day on Sunday.
Goa was liberated from 450-year Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

“On this historic 61st Liberation Day, my best wishes to the people of Goa. Salute to all the people who made heroic sacrifices to liberate Goa from colonial tyranny. It's time to liberate Goa from corrupt politics,” tweeted Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has decided to contest the state polls due early next year.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee, whose party has jumped into the poll fray in Goa, also wished people of the coastal state on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Goa later in the day to participate in various events organised to mark the state's liberation day.

The PM would be paying tributes to martyrs at the Azad Maidan in the state capital Panaji before witnessing a 'Sail Parade' by the Indian Navy, followed by his public address at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium near here in the evening.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, currently ruled by the BJP, are due in February 2022.
Banerjee and Kejriwal recently visited Goa and announced some incentives for citizens of the state ahead of the polls.

Arvind Kejriwal Mamata Banerjee Goa Goa Assembly Elections
