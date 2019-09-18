﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel Meet Chidambaram In Tihar Jail

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel Meet Chidambaram In Tihar Jail

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country

PTI 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel Meet Chidambaram In Tihar Jail
P Chidambaram
File Photo
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel Meet Chidambaram In Tihar Jail
outlookindia.com
2019-09-18T12:42:14+0530

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning, sources said.

They were accompanied by Chidambaram's son and Congress MP, Karti.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country, during the half-hour meeting, the sources added.

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the INX Media case.

The senior Congress leader, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, is in good health, sources said.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI P. Chidambaram INX Media case National
Next Story : World Wrestling Championships 2019: Vinesh Phogat Grabs Olympics Berth
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters