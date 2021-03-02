March 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ghazipur Border Reopens For Vehicular Movement From Delhi To UP After 35 Days

Ghazipur Border Reopens For Vehicular Movement From Delhi To UP After 35 Days

The movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ghazipur Border Reopens For Vehicular Movement From Delhi To UP After 35 Days
File Photo
Ghazipur Border Reopens For Vehicular Movement From Delhi To UP After 35 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-03-02T13:43:23+05:30

One side of the Ghazipur border, the site of the farmers’ protest, was opened for traffic on Tuesday. The border had been since January 26 following the Republic Day violence. The movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital. The vehicular movement from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi is still not allowed.

The security at the Ghazipur border in the national capital was increased after violence erupted on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. Delhi Police had also cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Receives Covid-19 Shot With Wife Nutan In Delhi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 Tractor rally Border National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos