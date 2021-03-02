Ghazipur Border Reopens For Vehicular Movement From Delhi To UP After 35 Days

One side of the Ghazipur border, the site of the farmers’ protest, was opened for traffic on Tuesday. The border had been since January 26 following the Republic Day violence. The movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital. The vehicular movement from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi is still not allowed.

The security at the Ghazipur border in the national capital was increased after violence erupted on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. Delhi Police had also cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

