Ghaziabad Attack: Available On Video Call For Questioning By UP Police, Says Twitter Chief

Days after the Uttar Pradesh Police summoned Twitter India's managing director Manish Maheshwari for questioning in connection with an allegedly misleading video showing an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad being assaulted, the social media giant's top official on Monday said that he is available for questioning via video, said police.

Twitter was also issued a second notice by the Ghaziabad police to seek “account details” of the suspects accused by the police of posting and promoting the video.

The summons were issued late on Thursday evening, just two days after Twitter, a news website, journalists and Congress leaders were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly “promoting enmity between religions” for posting and promoting the video amid conflicting narratives of the attack. The video purportedly showed the man being beaten up and his attackers cutting his beard.

In the video clip, which surfaced on social media on June 14, the elderly Muslim man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleges he was thrashed by some young men and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

However, the Ghaziabad police, who have arrested three people for assaulting Saifi, have ruled out a communal angle. They said the accused were unhappy about a 'tabeez' (amulet) he sold to them.

