May 15, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Geniuses Have Done It Again': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Niti Aayog Over Zero Covid-19 Case Prediction

'Geniuses Have Done It Again': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Niti Aayog Over Zero Covid-19 Case Prediction

According to a graph posted by Rahul Gandhi, COVID-19 cases in India show a complete dip on May 16 -- suggesting zero cases.

IANS 15 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Geniuses Have Done It Again': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Niti Aayog Over Zero Covid-19 Case Prediction
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on COVID-19 via video link in New Delhi.
PTI FIle Photo
'Geniuses Have Done It Again': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Niti Aayog Over Zero Covid-19 Case Prediction
outlookindia.com
2020-05-15T19:45:06+0530

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took pot shots at the Niti Aayog and the Centre over one of its predictions that there would be no fresh cases of coronavirus infection in India from May 16.

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the government's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from tomorrow, May 16," the former Congress President tweeted.

According to the graph attached to the post by Gandhi, COVID-19 cases in India saw a sudden spike from April 2, that peaked on April 18. The graph was predicted to descend from April 24 and a complete dip on May 16 -- suggesting zero cases.

Last month, during a press conference, Gandhi had said: "In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to pause the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing and chasing the virus, and going beyond, and this is my advice to the government -- use testing."

As of Friday, India has 51,401 active coronavirus cases.

The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17.

Next Story >>

Covid-19 Package: Govt Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Bonanza For Fishermen

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Rahul Gandhi New Delhi NITI Aayog Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos