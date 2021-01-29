Garbage Cafe: You Can Now Get Free Lunch For A Kg Of Plastic Waste In Delhi

In a move to save the environment, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday inaugurated 23 more “garbage cafes’ - Offering free meals in restaurants on depositing one kg of plastic wastes. You read that right!

The novel launch, which is in continuation with the green initiative was launched by SDMC on January 23 in Najafgarh Zone.

Under the innovative initiative, anybody depositing one kg of plastic wastes with 'garbage cafes' would get a coupon for a free breakfast, lunch or dinner in restaurants partnering with the south Delhi’s civic body in this unique venture



The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes and other such items, said officials.



On Thursday, 23 more such restaurants were made partners in this initiative, the SDMC said.



"Intensifying the unique initiative ‘Plastic Lao Khana Khao’, 23 more 'Garbage Cafes' were opened in South, Central and West zones," the SDMC said in a statement.



Mayor Anamika inaugurated a cafe at Nathu Sweets located in Defence Colony, it said.



Twelve such cafes have opened in South Zone, 10 in Central Zone while one cafe has been opened in West Zone, officials said.



Mayor Anamika said given 'Swachh Survekshan', the SDMC has adopted a slew of measures and the idea of 'Garbage Cafe' is a unique initiative under these measures.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine